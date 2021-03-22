Leatt (LEAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAT opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Leatt has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.