ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $229.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

NYSE:RMD opened at $185.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

