Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,123.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,104.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

