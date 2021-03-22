Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.52. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

