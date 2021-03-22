First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,710 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 56,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $40.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

