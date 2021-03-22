Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,248 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after buying an additional 313,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $103.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

