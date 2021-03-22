The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 136,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

