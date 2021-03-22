First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,703 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.36% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

