First Foundation Advisors Acquires 2,054 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $313.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

