Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $9,927,436.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,409,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,987,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,036 shares of company stock valued at $95,842,576 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $87.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

