Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

MMC opened at $116.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

