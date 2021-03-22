Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Cerner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN opened at $71.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

