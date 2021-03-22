Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

