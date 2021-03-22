American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $157.12 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.