Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

