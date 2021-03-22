Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $100.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

