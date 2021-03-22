Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 103,160 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 103,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 375,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 102,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 483.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 60,367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 57,741 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.85 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

