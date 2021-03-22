Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($4.83).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It operates two medical dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc in February 2021.

