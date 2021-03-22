Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,994,460. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.