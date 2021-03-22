Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 28,594 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,594 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 46.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 33.5% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 598,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,148,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $289.10 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.34 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $311.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

