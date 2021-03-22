ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85.

