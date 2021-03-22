Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Decreased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,809 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,223,000 after buying an additional 253,125 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of SYF opened at $40.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

