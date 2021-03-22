Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 17,209 Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Foresight Autonomous worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRSX. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRSX stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $460.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRSX. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

