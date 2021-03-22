QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $131.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.