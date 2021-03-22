Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.