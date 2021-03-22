Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.