Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRI. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Herc stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

