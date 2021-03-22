Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $412.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $412.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

NYSE:MA opened at $356.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

