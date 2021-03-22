Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CLLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $916.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.