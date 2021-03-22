Head to Head Analysis: Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) versus ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abiomed and ResMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $840.88 million 16.13 $203.01 million $4.74 63.25 ResMed $2.96 billion 9.13 $621.67 million $4.76 38.99

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Abiomed. ResMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abiomed and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 2 3 0 2.33 ResMed 0 4 5 0 2.56

Abiomed presently has a consensus target price of $300.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. ResMed has a consensus target price of $196.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given ResMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than Abiomed.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 25.89% 15.34% 13.51% ResMed 22.45% 30.64% 16.43%

Volatility & Risk

Abiomed has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Abiomed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ResMed beats Abiomed on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; and Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure, cloud-based, and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs. In addition, the company engages in the development of Impella XR Sheath, a sheath designed to expand and recoil to all for ease of use upon insertion of an Impella heart pump and minimize the size of the arteriotomy; Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump that is designed for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; AirView that enables remote monitoring, over-the-air trouble shooting, and changing of device settings; and myAir, a patient engagement application that offers sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as connectivity module and propeller solutions. In addition, it provides business management software and services to out-of-hospital providers, home medical equipment, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics; and HEALTHCAREfirst and MatrixCare solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

