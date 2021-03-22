Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

TPH stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

