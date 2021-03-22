Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

