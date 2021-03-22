Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 51,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2,019.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 175,060 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.