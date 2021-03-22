Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,269 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 89,649 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $28,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,080 shares of company stock worth $15,683,940. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

EA stock opened at $128.40 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

