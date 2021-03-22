Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $261,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,467,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. MKM Partners began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

NYSE:A opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

