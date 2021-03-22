Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for World Fuel Services (INT)

World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2021 – World Fuel Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

3/8/2021 – World Fuel Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

3/4/2021 – World Fuel Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – World Fuel Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

2/26/2021 – World Fuel Services was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – World Fuel Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/21/2021 – World Fuel Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in World Fuel Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

