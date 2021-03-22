Stifel Financial Corp Has $32.37 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $32,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 54,633 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $410.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

