Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $183.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.05. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

