easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 909.67 ($11.88).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 939.61 ($12.28) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 893.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 734.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.54. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89).

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

