Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $662.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

