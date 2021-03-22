HSBC Upgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Buy

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

TEO stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 206,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.