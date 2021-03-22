HSBC Upgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Buy

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
TEO stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.56.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.