Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €117.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.47 ($115.85).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €84.42 ($99.32) on Monday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.