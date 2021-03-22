Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.50 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 70.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.12 ($3.67).

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €5.11 ($6.01) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.35.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

