Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.60 ($38.35).

ETR EVT opened at €29.96 ($35.25) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 325.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Evotec has a 1 year low of €18.34 ($21.57) and a 1 year high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

