Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,906 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 896,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.