Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,115 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,540 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.80 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

