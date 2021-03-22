Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $125.28 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

