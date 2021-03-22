AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$21.29 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$9.16 and a 1 year high of C$21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.38. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALA shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. CIBC upped their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.35.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

