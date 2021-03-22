Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,502,000 after buying an additional 159,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after acquiring an additional 985,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $196,270,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after acquiring an additional 598,760 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

