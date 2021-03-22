Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,827 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,735 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.