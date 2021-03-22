Allstate Corp Buys 2,686 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $29.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.31.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $415,738.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,531,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,508,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,543 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

